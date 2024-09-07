Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: paramount, Seal Team

SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 6: "Hundred-Year Marathon" Images, Preview

BRAVO team heads into Cambodia - without Jason or Ray - in Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team S07E06: "Hundred-Year Marathon."

If you're reading this, then you're clearly looking for a preview for the sixth episode of the seventh and final season of Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team that's hitting this weekend. The hit military drama series follows the lives of the Navy SEALs' most elite unit as they execute dangerous, high-stakes operations to defend their country at a deeply personal cost. But during the final season, the team and its members are finding themselves at personal and professional crossroads – even as their missions are deadlier than ever. In fact, S07E06: "Hundred-Year Marathon" could prove a painful reminder of that when the BRAVO team heads into Cambodia – without Jason (Boreanaz) or Ray (Neil Brown Jr.).

SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 6: "Hundred-Year Marathon" Preview

SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 6: "Hundred-Year Marathon" – BRAVO's next mission is in Cambodia, and they're without their leaders, as Jason (David Boreanaz) is home with his son and Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) is pulled into diplomatic negotiations. Written by Tyler Grey and Maggie Stabile, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

In the final season, Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) struggles to balance his warrior's existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn (A.J. Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray's shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility. Both Omar Hamza (Raffi Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Beau Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas. Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks), a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage. Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment's notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe.

Paramount+'s SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Mark Owen. David Boreanaz also serves as an executive producer and has directed the series. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The final season was filmed both in Los Angeles and on location in Colombia (in collaboration with the Colombia Film Commission of Proimágenes Colombia).

