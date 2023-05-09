Secret Invasion: Jackson, Colman Discuss Getting to Work Together Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson & Olivia Colman on what it was like getting a chance to work together on the Marvel Studios series.

As we continue counting down the days until Marvel Studios & Disney+'s live-action series Secret Invasion hits our screens, we're getting some perspective on both the streaming series and its production from the cast. Previously, Don Cheadle checked in to discuss what it was like getting some on-screen time with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and where James "Rhodey" Rhodes is in his life at this point in the MCU. This time around, we're getting to hear from Jackson on what it was like getting a chance to act with Olivia Colman (The Crown, Fleabag), who he and his wife became big fans of after her run in Broadchurch. "I thought, 'How lucky can I be to know that today is finally going to be the day I get to act with Olivia Colman?' The next thing you know, we were having the most fun you could ever have, sitting there pretending to be these two people that have had a long relationship seeing each other again for the first time in years," Jackson shared during an interview with Empire. And for Colman, the feeling is definitely mutual…

"I loved him! Loudest man you've ever met. Joyful, funny, naughty. He said he thought my trainers were 'dope.' Didn't take them off for a year," Colman shared when asked what it was like working with Jackson. That said, Colman was disappointed in one thing that had nothing to do with Jackson – no superpowers. "I kept asking if I could be bitten by something, or fall into a vat of something. They were having none of it," Colman shared. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion:

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.