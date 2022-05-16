Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson Learned Some Things About Nick Fury

One of the things we love about Upfronts week is that it's become a time to learn a lot more about the shows that are either returning or premiering on more than just the broadcast networks. And with only one day in so far, the streaming services have come out of the gate with engines blazing. For example, we're learning more about Disney+ & Marvel Studios' upcoming Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) & Ben Mendelsohn (Skrull Talos)-starring Secret Invasion. Stemming from the ending to Captain Marvel, the series focuses on Fury's investigation into a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and who could be some familiar MCU faces that viewers have grown to know and love. And as much of an impact as Jackson's Fury has had on the MCU, the streaming series will see the former S.H.I.E.L.D. leader taking on the lead role. Speaking with EW's The Awardist podcast, Jackson explained how being in the series' spotlight gave him the opportunity to learn more about the character.

"There are things that even I really didn't know about Nick Fury that I just found out," Jackson explained during the podcast episode. "The minds behind what happened during the Blip are fantastic. That's part of what we're uncovering when we do this series now." And those discoveries afforded the actor more opportunities to explore the layers to Fury's personality. "[It's] giving me an opportunity to explore something other than the badassery of who Nick Fury is. I've had a good time doing that, and I'm looking forward to people sharing that aspect of who he is when this series does happen," the actor added. Now here's a chance to listen to the entire interview for yourselves:

Joining Jackson & Mendelsohn are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Maria Hill. During previous interviews, Jackson also confirmed that Martin Freeman was returning as Everett K. Ross and that Don Cheadle's James Rhodes aka War Machine will be taking a bit of a break from work on his own series Armor Wars to spend some time helping Jackson's Nick Fury stop that secret invasion.