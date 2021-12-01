Secret Invasion Sees Cobie Smulders Returning as Maria Hill: Report

One of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s upcoming 2022 series that we've been looking forward to is Secret Invasion, with Samuel L. Jackson reprising his MCU role as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel. Well, it appears the "reprising" party is quite over yet, with DH reporting that Cobie Smulders (American Crime Story: Impeachment) is set to reprise her role of Maria Hill. The series focuses on Fury's investigation into a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and who could be some familiar MCU faces that viewers have grown to know and love. Reportedly, joining Jackson, Mendelsohn & Smulders are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald (though reps for the streamer and Smulders would not comment).

"Time to get back in the groove. Happy to be back on the attack!#secretinvasion#fuckthatsnap#backwithafury," Jackson wrote as the caption to his post from back in October of this year, one that also included a look at Jackson rockin' a "Fury/Snap" t-shirt- which you can check out below:

As for those rumors of Chloe Bennet reprising her Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. role as Daisy Johnson for the new series? From what Bennet had to say, it's not happening. It's a rumor that's been building for some time, but it's also one that Bennet has tried to ignore. But based on her Instagram Stories video from September, the questions had built up to "hundreds of messages" a day to the point where Bennet needed to clarify that she was "not at all, even a little bit" involved with Secret Invasion (even admitting she wasn't exactly sure what "Secret Invasion" was.

"I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over, but it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the 'Secret Invasion' Marvel thing," Bennet explained in her video post. "I honestly don't even know really what that is … I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I'm getting hundreds of messages about this … I'm now getting like approached in person. Today it was in the tampon aisle at Target … So I figured I would just clear the air."