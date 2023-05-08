Secret Invasion Star Don Cheadle on New Nick Fury/James Rhodes Dynamic Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion star Don Cheadle discusses working with Samuel L. Jackson, the new Nick Fury/James Rhodes dynamic & more.

With the Marvel Studios & Disney+'s live-action series set to hit screens next month, we already know that Secret Invasion will be a first for the MCU. A "first" in that this will be the first time that Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Don Cheadle's James "Rhodey" Rhodes will have some quality one-on-one screen time together. As you let that one sink in, we're here to pass along what Cheadle had to say on that topic, as well as Cheadle offering an update on Rhodes heading into the streaming and discussing how the series vibes differently from other projects while still feeling very much like the MCU.

"Day one, we sat down and were like, 'This should have happened a long time ago, but it's great that it's happening now. Sam's [Samuel L. Jackson] a good friend, and I've known him a long time. It was cool to be able to sit across from him and go back and forth," Cheadle shared while checking in with EW. With the Air Force colonel serving as the "right hand to the president," Cheadle teases that Rhodey & Fury aren't necessarily on the same page. "In this one, he finds himself not directly at odds but somewhat on the other side of where Fury is," Cheadle added. As for the series itself, Cheadle says that viewers should expect less superhero spandex and more Cold War spy story twists and turns. "It speaks to the elasticity of what the MCU can be. This one feels much closer to a movie like 'Bourne Identity' or something that's more along the tone of a '70s movie," Cheadle explained. "It's not as much about the bells and whistles of big special effects. It's more about the intrigue and drama, the espionage and double-crosses. And I still think it fits perfectly with what the MCU is able to do and pull off."

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.