Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question

After things had been running pretty stealth on the production front, we have this week's Upfronts to thank for not one but two updates on Disney+ & Marvel Studios' upcoming Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) & Ben Mendelsohn (Skrull Talos)-starring Secret Invasion. Stemming from the ending to Captain Marvel, the series focuses on Fury's investigation into a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and who could be some familiar MCU faces that viewers have grown to know and love. Previously, Jackson offered some insight into being able to explore Fury's various layers and how he learned new things about the character he through he know (more on that in a minute).

During Disney's Upfronts on Tuesday, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige brought out Jackson to help him promote the six-episode series. And that's when things got interesting because while folks knew Secret Invasion would take place within the MCU timeline, Feige offered a bit more clarity that… caused a bit of confusion. While still engaging in the Marvel Studios' policy of offering as few details as possible, did say that the series would take place "during The Blip, when half of the universe was decimated by Thanos and will explore the events that happened in that period." So if that's the case and it takes place between Avengers: Infinity War (especially that post-credits scene) and Avengers: Endgame, then we have a huge mystery in front of us. Because as far as everyone saw during that previously mentioned post-credits scene, Fury and Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill (who is also set to appear in the series) found themselves on the wrong side of Thanos' finger-snap.

"There are things that even I really didn't know about Nick Fury that I just found out," Jackson explained during The Awardist podcast episode. "The minds behind what happened during the Blip are fantastic. That's part of what we're uncovering when we do this series now." And those discoveries afforded the actor more opportunities to explore the layers to Fury's personality. "[It's] giving me an opportunity to explore something other than the badassery of who Nick Fury is. I've had a good time doing that, and I'm looking forward to people sharing that aspect of who he is when this series does happen," the actor added. Now here's a chance to listen to the entire interview for yourselves:

Joining Jackson, Mendelsohn & Smulders are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald. During previous interviews, Jackson also confirmed that Martin Freeman was returning as Everett K. Ross and that Don Cheadle's James Rhodes aka War Machine will be taking a bit of a break from work on his own series Armor Wars to spend some time helping Jackson's Nick Fury stop that secret invasion.