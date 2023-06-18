Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, preview, Secret Invasion, trailer

Secret Invasion Timeline Clarified; Teaser Tracks Fury's MCU Journey

We have some clarity on where Disney+'s Secret Invasion fits on the MCU timeline, and a new teaser retraces Nick Fury's MCU journey.

With only days to go until Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion hits our screens, we're getting a new teaser for the streaming series – but this one comes with a twist. Instead of focusing on what the series has to offer, the following video retraces Fury's on-screen journey while showing us how things got to the point of where they're at when the series debuts this Wednesday. But before we get to that, we have a clarification on where things stand with regard to where the series sits on the MCU timeline.

"It's present-day MCU, is what we're calling it. So it exists along the timeline that the shows come out in. So, post-'She-Hulk,' post-Blip, right at this exact present day in the MCU. I think that's all I can say," shared Jonathan Schwartz, VP of Production & Development, Marvel Studios, during a press conference for the series. And speaking of timelines, here's a look at where Fury's been – and how things might just be ending for him:

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion: A Preview

For a look at what's still to come, here's that sneak preview for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Secret Invasion – followed by the previously-released behind-the-scenes featurette and the official trailer & series overview (with the series hitting Disney+ screens on June 21st):

Earlier, director Ali Selim and producer Jonathan Schwartz shared how Captain America: The Winter Soldier proved that the powered-down, espionage side of the MCU could be popular with the fans and how that helped give the series a boost. "The first conversations I had [with Marvel] were, 'Nobody flies in the air in the show,'" Selim shared. "I realized, 'Yeah, they're doing something very different, and that's exciting.'" Schwartz adds that the upcoming series has the added bonus of being able to take a deeper dive into who Fury is as a person. "'The Winter Soldier' certainly gave us a lot of confidence that we could tell a story in that space that felt more like a paranoid thriller. 'Secret Invasion' takes that a step further, and you really get to dig into Nick. It becomes much more character-focused in a way that I really love," he added.

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

