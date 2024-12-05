Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Crossfire, secret level

Secret Level Episode Trailer Previews CrossFire: "Good Conflict"

Arriving on December 10th, here's Prime Video and EP Tim Miller's Secret Level episode trailer spotlighting CrossFire: "Good Conflict."

As we inch closer to the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio (Love, Death + Robots), series creator Tim Miller, and supervising director Dave Wilson's Secret Level on December 10th, we've got another trailer for another chapter of the animated anthology series to pass along. Joining Dungeons & Dragons, Sifu, Unreal Tournament, Spelunky, Warhammer 40,000, Concord, New World: Aeternum, Armored Core, The Outer Worlds, Mega Man, Exodus, and Pac-Man, we have a preview of what's to come with CrossFire: "Good Conflict."

Here's a look at what's in store this month when Prime Video's Secret Level debuts, followed by what else we've learned about the upcoming animated anthology series:

Arnold Schwarzenegger ("The Terminator" franchise), Kevin Hart ("Jumanji" franchise), Keanu Reeves ("John Wick" franchise), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King). Yup, it's that impressive. But before you ask, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger are not in the same episode together – though Patrick Schwarzenegger is in the same episode as Reeves.

Each episode of Prime Video's Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming's finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.

Prime Video's Secret Level is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller, with Dave Wilson serving as executive producer and supervising director. The new adult-animated anthology series features original stories set within the worlds of some of the world's most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind Love, Death + Robots, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and gamers – and comes at a time when video game adaptations into live-action and animated series are proving to be on the rise after the success of HBO's The Last of Us, Prime Video's Fallout, and others.

