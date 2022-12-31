Separated At Birth: The Witcher: Blood Origin & Shawn Coss Artwork

While viewers appear torn over their feelings on Netflix's prequel spinoff, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Artist Shawn Coss is sure of one thing. Taking to Twitter with a screencap from the "Blood Origin," Coss is alleging that their artwork was used in the series "without my permission." Over the course of three tweets, Coss shared previous instances when they ran into this problem and offered that it was possible that their artwork was passed off by an artist hired for the series (maybe an AI deal?) without the streamer or studio being aware of the artistic theft.

Here's a look at Coss's tweets where they lay out their claim:

Honestly this happens a lot but only twice at this scale. First was the "creative" department for @JuiceWorlddd having me create art (spec. my style) only to ghost me and hire someone else to make a 3d rendered version. And now this… pic.twitter.com/pZuvcpmolw — Shawn Coss (@ShawnCoss) December 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Yep. I'm sure they found an artist who used my designs as their own so the show may not have known the wiser but still unfortunate seeing how I've always wanted to be involved in films. https://t.co/RqqzZSIGFJ — Shawn Coss (@ShawnCoss) December 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet

