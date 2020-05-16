Seth MacFarlane Croons A One-Man Family Guy, American Dad Tune

When you're a multi-talent like Seth MacFarlane with vocal skills that allow for amazing voices and belt out a tune or two, you're going to be asked to show off those skills. We're thinking probably a whole lot, especially at parties or while doing press tours for another project. This brings us to the man behind Family Guy, American Dad, The Orville, and a whole bunch of projects we know you know himself, out promoting Peacock's The At-Home Variety Show which he hosts. Premiering earlier this week and scheduled to run for four weeks, the series features stars from NBCU programming raising awareness and fundraising for Feeding America, Americares, and United Way, three national non-profit organizations that support those who have been directly impacted by the pandemic. In addition, the organizations aid Essential Workers at their jobs as well as at their homes with critical services and supplies.

MacFarlane got an opportunity to discuss the series and its charitable goals with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show earlier this week. He also discussed how the coronavirus pandemic might impact Family Guy, American Dad, and The Orville moving forward, both on the page and behind the scenes. But our favorite part (and the one that was clearly unavoidable), was Fallon challenging MacFarlane to sing "You're Nobody till Somebody Loves You" in the Family Guy and American Dad voices that he chooses. But this is MacFarlane we're talking about here: he can flow from Peter to Stan to Roger to Stewie with ease. Think you can trip him up with Kermit the Frog and Liam Neeson, Fallon? Just another day at the office (home office, that is, since we're still on lockdown):

Each installment of The At-Home Variety Show runs for about 10 minutes and airs at 7 pm ET, with an amazing roster of names contributing their talents to the cause. Some of those participating include Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, The Bella Twins, D'Arcy Carden, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Eugenio Derbez, Beth Dover, Terry Dubrow, John Early, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Feherty, Ben Feldman, Luis Fonsi, Will Forte, Soleil Moon Frye, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jenny Hagel, Chelsea Handler, and Kevin Hart.

Did everyone's brains take a second to take a breath? Good, because viewers can also expect to see Sean Hayes, Ed Helms, John Michael Higgins, Dulé Hill, Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Alyssa Limperis, Tara Lipinski, Mario Lopez, Jane Lynch, Mary McCormack, Christopher Meloni, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Paul Nassif, Ne-Yo, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Amy Poehler, Ana María Polo, Carlos Ponce, James Roday, Emmy Rossum, Craig Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Mike Schur, Lilly Singh, Mary Sohn, Team USA Athletes, Joe Lo Truglio, Eva Victor, Jean Villepique, Mark Wahlberg, David Wain, Johnny Weir, Larry Wilmore, and (believe it or not) more.