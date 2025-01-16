Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: grand central station, Severance

Severance Season 2 Cast Joins In on NYC Grand Central Station Pop-Up

The cast of Apple TV+'s Severance made a surprise in-character appearance during a Season 2 pop-up at NYC's Grand Central Station.

While most trailers feature existing footage of the season to promote the series, Apple TV+ and Severance creator Dan Erickson decided to go a different direction for their latest season two filming at New York City's Grand Central Station with stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, and Tramell Tillman act out their scenes within the confines of a class enclosure with office setting and all.

Severance Stars Perform Live Show for AppleTV+ Trailer at NYC's Grand Central Station

As the video starts, we see some B-roll shots of New York as we come inside on January 14th, the day the stunt was shot featuring four workstations with Scott (Mark Scout), Cherry (Dylan George), and Lower (Helly Riggs) coming into their spaces to an anticipated crowd. There was no seating, so New Yorkers stood around as onlookers as the trailer's only audio comes from the series' score as the actors work and play. Coming into the threesome's workspace, like in the TV series, are Tillman (Seth Milchick) and Arquette (Harmony Cobel), who are supervisor and manager, respectively, of the severed floor at Lumon, respectively. We even see Mark vacuum his workspace using a sweeper and Helly flies a paper airplane to Dylan. Among several featured taking pictures and videos on a smartphone is director Ben Stiller. The video ends with Dylan working on his vintage-style computer.

Season one, which premiered in 2022, follows Mark, who leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. Season two of Severance, which also stars Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken, premieres January 17th on AppleTV+. You can also check out our interview with Tillman.

