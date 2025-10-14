Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Severance

Severance Star Michael Chernus on How Series Evolved Beyond Niche

Michael Chernus (Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) spoke with us about why he believes AppleTV+'s Severance blew up with season two.

AppleTV+'s Severance has become one of the most cerebral sci-fi shows on television. Aside from the broad existentialist issues it explored since its premiere in 2022, and its long-awaited follow-up season in 2025, it's taken pop culture by storm, especially how its mix of established veterans, including star Adam Scott, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken, and elevating talent like Britt Lower and Trammel Tillman to superstardom. Part of that narrative is Michael Chernus's Ricken Hale, an inspirational author of five self-help books, who's the brother-in-law of Mark Scout (Scott) and Gemma Scout (Dichen Lachlan). Ricken's primarily involved in Mark's outie life since Mark retains no memory of his innie life as Mark S at Lumon. While promoting his upcoming true crime drama Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Chernus spoke to Bleeding Cool about whether he's surprised that Dan Erickson's series has taken off as it has, into the phenomenon it has become.

Severance: Michael Chernus on Series' Success and Surge in Popularity

When Severance season two came out, were you surprised by how much of a phenomenon it became? What did you like about playing Ricken Hale and working with Jen Tullock and Adam Scott?

Oh man, I love everything about playing Ricken. I think he's such an incredible character. I love him so much. I love Jen, Adam, our entire wonderful cast, Ben Stiller, and Emmy Award winners Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower. I knew we were making something special with Severance. I knew it was smart and unique, but I thought it would have maybe this niche, nerdy audience of sci-fi fans. I had no idea it would have the global appeal that it has now, and to me, that has been the most wonderful surprise. It reaches across all kinds of demographics, and it appeals to everyone.

Both seasons of Severance, which also stars Zach Cherry, are available on AppleTV+ with a third season underway. Devil in Disguise, which also stars Gabriel Luna, Marin Ireland, Greg Bryk, James Badge Dale, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan, Cricket Brown, and Thom Nyhuus, premieres on October 16th on Peacock.

