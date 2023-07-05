Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, Sex Education, teaser

Sex Education: Ncuti Gatwa-Starrer Ends Run with Season 4 (Teaser)

Returning on September 21st, here's a look at the teaser & overview for the fourth & final season of Netflix & Laurie Nunn's Sex Education.

Before Ncuti Gatwa kicks off his Doctor Who run in November with the 60th-anniversary specials, he will be joining Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, and Daniel Ings for the fourth & final season of Netflix and series creator Laurie Nunn's Sex Education. But the final "lessons" will also include some new faces: Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith, Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua. With the series set for its final return on September 21st, here's a look at what Nunn had to share with the fans – followed by a look at the official teaser as well as an overview of what fans can expect:

"You know what? I spend most of my time in my pajamas in front of a laptop locked up in a bedroom, writing. So I forget that lots of people watch the show and connect with it," Nunn explained in an interview posted by the streaming service when the news was announced earlier today. "When I hear people saying that they've seen something of themselves reflected in some of these characters, I still find it really overwhelming. It very much was at the core of why I wanted to write the show in the first place — just to make something that would've made me feel less alone when I was 17 because I found being a teenager very, very difficult as a lot of people do. When I hear that people are connecting with [the show] in that way, it makes the writing process feel really worth it because it can definitely be a challenge at times."

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv (Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee (Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam (Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve (Mackey) is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Levy). Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…

Produced by Eleven for Netflix, the final season's writers include Nunn, Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom, and Thara Popoola. Helming the final run will be directors Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland. In addition, Nunn will executive produce alongside Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor, and Clara Couchman – with Callum Devrell-Cameron serving as series producer and Rem Conway as a producer.

