Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Catness Game Studios, Maniac Panda Games, Moonatic Studios, One Last Breath

One Last Breath Reveals Collector's Edition Details

Catness Game Studios revealed mroe details about the Collector's Edition of One Last Breath, coming out for PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Article Summary Collector's Edition of One Last Breath unveiled for PS5 & Switch.

Seeds Of Hope Edition includes a growth kit and exclusive comic.

One Last Breath game features Gaia restoring life in a withered world.

Explore a story of survival amidst post-apocalyptic challenges.

Indie game developers Maniac Panda Games and Moonatic Studios, along with publisher Catness Game Studios, revealed more details to the Collector's Edition of One Last Breath. PS5 and Nintendo Switch players will have the option of getting the Seeds Of Hope Edition, complete with the usual array of bonus content like a comic, the soundtrack, etc. We have more details for you below about this edition.

Seeds Of Hope Edition

The Seeds of Hope Edition comes in a collectible monobox and includes an exclusive 16-page comic, a biodegradable peat pot, a substrate disk, and a seed "bomb" alongside a customizable wing crafted from algae. Everything you need to grow your plant can be found in this collector's edition – simply add water and wait. As you make your way through One Last Breath, restoring the landscape by growing trees, grass, and roots, you can connect with nature outside of the game, too. The included comic also allows you to delve deeper into the world of One Last Breath, enhancing your experience with the game.

One Last Breath

One Last Breath tells a story about despair but also about hope. Even if the post-apocalyptic world of this 2.5D adventure is withered, Gaia's powers might be enough to restore life. That won't be easy, though. Lots of fearsome mutants will hunt her mercilessly. Born from mother nature's very last breath, Gaia has the ability to control the environment. Create paths using trunks, summon vines to hang between gaps, and solve puzzles using your powers to save our planet.

Humanity doesn't exist anymore. Decades of pollution and greed have driven it to absolute extinction. However, its echo still can be heard. Along her journey, Gaia will visit abandoned factories filled with hazardous, human-made obstacles. How are they still working? Gaia's adventure is all about balance. She will find both brutality and tenderness while trying to survive strange creatures and protect the defenseless ones. Only our world can be as ruthless as charming.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!