Dragonlance: Dragons Of Eternity To Be Published On August 6

Dragonlance: Dragons of Eternity will serve as the conclusion to the Dragonlance Destinies trilogy, when the book comes out this August.

Random House Worlds will publish the final novel in the latest Dragonlance series, as Dragons of Eternity is coming out in early August. This Dungeons & Dragons novel marks the conclusion to the Dragonlance Destinies trilogy by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman. The book picks up the story of where Dragons Of Deceit and Dragons Of Fate left off. Considering the popularity of the first two books in this trilogy, this looks to be on par with being one of the most successful runs in the entire series. We have more info about the book for you below, as it will be released on August 6, going for $30.

Dragonlance: Dragons Of Eternity To Be Published On August 6
Credit: Random House Worlds

Dragonlance: Dragons Of Eternity

