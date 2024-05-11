Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: d&d, Dragonlance, Margaret Weis, novel, Random House Worlds, Tracy Hickman

Dragonlance: Dragons Of Eternity To Be Published On August 6

Dragonlance: Dragons of Eternity will serve as the conclusion to the Dragonlance Destinies trilogy, when the book comes out this August.

Random House Worlds will publish the final novel in the latest Dragonlance series, as Dragons of Eternity is coming out in early August. This Dungeons & Dragons novel marks the conclusion to the Dragonlance Destinies trilogy by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman. The book picks up the story of where Dragons Of Deceit and Dragons Of Fate left off. Considering the popularity of the first two books in this trilogy, this looks to be on par with being one of the most successful runs in the entire series. We have more info about the book for you below, as it will be released on August 6, going for $30.

Dragonlance: Dragons Of Eternity

An intrepid woman and her friends have inadvertently altered the future of their world—now they must try to restore time in this thrilling conclusion to the New York Times bestselling Dragonlance series. When Destina Rosethorn and her companions were transported to a time centuries before their birth—to the days of the Third Dragon War—the Graygem of Gargath brought chaos to the battlefield and changed the course of history. Upon returning to the Inn of the Last Home, where their journey began, Destina's party discovered a world completely changed. The forces of evil now hold sway over their land. The River of Time is rising, flowing inexorably toward the present day. Destina and her friends must make one last, desperate attempt to restore time's river to its proper channel. If they do not succeed, the altered past will sweep over the present until no trace of their old world remains.In the Dragonlance Destinies trilogy, Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman return to the beloved world of the New York Times bestselling Dragonlance series, which began in 1984 with the publication of Dragons Of Autumn Twilight and now consists of over 190 novels.

