Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Releasing On 4K Blu-ray June 11

Godzilla X Kong is coming to 4K Blu-ray on June 11, packed to the gills with all kinds of special features and for obsessed fans.

Sequel buzz builds as a writer is hired, following the monster mash-up's $550 million box office success.

The 4K release includes Dolby Vision and Atmos, promising an eye-popping, ear-thundering viewing experience.

Special features include behind-the-scenes docs, featurettes, and a director's commentary for die-hard fans.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has ridden a wave of goodwill for the King of all Monsters to a worldwide gross of over $550 million at the box office, and now the film is coming home. A 4K Blu-ray release is planned for June 11. A sequel is already being planned due to the success of the film, with a writer being hired just yesterday. This release features all kinds of behind-the-scenes docs and featurettes, as well as all the Dolby Vision and Atmos to melt your eyes and speakers as you watch it. The cover for the 4K release is down below, as well as the special features list.

Godzilla X Kong 4K Blu-ray Release Details

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

And here is that feature and specs list for you:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

GxK: Day of Reckoning

Evolution of the Titans: Godzilla Evolved

Evolution of the Titans: From Lonely God to King

Into the Hollow Earth: Visualizing Hollow Earth

Into the Hollow Earth: Monsters of Hollow Earth

The Battles Royale: A Titanic Fight Among the Pyramids

The Battles Royale: The Zero Gravity Battle

The Battles Royale: The Titans Trash Rio

The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Big Kid

The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Set Tour

The Imagination Department

The Monarch Island Base: Portal to Another World

The Evolution of Jia: From Orphan to Warrior

Bernie's World: Behind the Triple Locked Door

Commentary by Director Adam Wingard, Visual Effects Supervisor Alessandro Ongaro, Production Designer Tom Hammock and Editor Josh Schaeffer

