Shaq Joins Already Stacked Card for AEW Dynamite Tomorrow

Continuing their ongoing mission to make The Chadster's life miserable, AEW has now added basketball star Shaq to the card for tomorrow's episode of AEW Dynamite. "BREAKING NEWS @Shaq addresses #AEW with @tonyschiavone24!" the company revealed on Twiter. "Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night on @TNTDrama

8e/7c or http://AEWPlus.com by @FiteTV for our International fans. #AEWonTNT"

With the addition of Shaq, this week's episode of Dynamite is can't miss, which sucks because that means WWE NXT will probably get a crappy rating again. At this point, AEW is basically running up the score in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. It's unsportsmanlike. And it means that by Thursday, The Chadster will get the ratings report and have my day completely ruined. Why does AEW keep doing this to me?!

In addition to the promo from Shaq, AEW Dynamite this week will feature another Tony Schiavone interview, this time with Sting, fer chrissakes! MJF and Orange Cassidy will also battle each other for possession of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The Inner Circle faces an ultimatum delivered by leader Chris Jericho: figure out how to work together or break up forever. TH2 will challenge the Young Bucks, and if they win, they get a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships. Lance Archer teams with the Lucha Bros to take on Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade. Abadon is "in action." And Dustin Rhodes takes on The Dark Order's 10.

Between all of that, plus the fallout of whatever happens tonight on Impact when Kenny Omega shows up with Don Callis and the AEW Championship, plus Shaq, Dynamite is sure to be interesting from start to finish, and The Chadster is none too pleased about any of it. AEW Dynamite airs at 8 PM Eastern on Wednesday on TNT.