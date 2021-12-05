Shatner in Space: Star Trek Actor's Epic Flight Subject of Amazon Doc

William Shatner completed his epic space journey 55 years in the making since his debut as Capt James T. Kirk on the sci-fi series Star Trek thanks to Amazon conglomerate Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin. Now epic flight will be shown to the world in the hour-long special called Shatner in Space that documents the Canadian actor's epic flight, which he announced at a virtual panel for Brazil's CCXP on Sunday.

The documentary will give views a look at before, during, and after his flight that made him the oldest person to ever travel to space. Shatner, who celebrated his 90th birthday in March, flew with Chris Boshuizen, Glen de Vries, and Audrey Powers on October 13th. "My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined," said Shatner in a statement. "This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Watch William Shatner and crew in zero gravity during Blue Origin spaceflight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61LsDTZVjR0)

Shatner in Space is produced by Amazon Studios, Blue Origin, Film 45, Jason Ehrlich Productions, and Bright Spot Content. The actor played the role of Kirk for nearly 30 years with his final live-action turn in the crossover film Star Trek: Generations in 1994 that saw the character's death. While his co-star Leonard Nimoy was able to continue playing Spock until 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness, fans remained hopeful that Shatner, too, might make his triumphant return on screen. The frienemy of (Trek co-star) George Takei admitted to being at peace with the finality of his role as Kirk despite writing the character back in a novel. Shatner in Space premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 15 in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. It will debut in other territories in early 2022.