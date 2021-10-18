Star Trek: We Need a Shatner-Takei "Grumpy Old Men" TV Series Take

In light of the recent shade cast by George Takei on his Star Trek co-star William Shatner on his space flight aboard the New Shepard courtesy of Blue Origin and Amazon conglomerate Jeff Bezos, I think it's about time that the two actors air their grievances for the audience to see in the form of a TV show, a remake of Grumpy Old Men as you will for Paramount+? The original 1993 film starred Jack Lemmon and Walter Matheau as salty Midwest rivals who get on each other's nerves saying the meanest things and pranking one another in the process.

It's about as non-subtle as it gets with Matheau's Max Goldman greeting Lemmon's John Gustafson with a "Morning, Dickhead," with the latter responding calling him a "Moron." Adding to the rivalry is the love interest Ariel Truax played by Ann-Margaret. The public feud between Shatner and Takei had its moments, especially when the latter agreed to participate in the former's Comedy Central roast. But in recent years, seeing the 90-year old and the 84-year old still go at it is kind of sad nowadays. Shatner's lifelong friendship with co-star Leonard Nimoy had a tragic falling out near the time of the Spock actor's passing. Shatner detailed his grief online and in his memoir about their relationship.

Since both are still active on the screen, perhaps sharing the screen again on a reality or scripted TV series could be exactly what the two need (and as surreal as having both Van Halen frontmen in David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar touring together in 2002 sans the band). They could even include other members of the Star Trek family with cameos. Not really sure if surviving co-stars Walter Koenig and Nichelle Nichols would be able to take part. Maybe Next Generation and beyond could throw their hats in to be in on the "joke." In all seriousness, don't you think it's about time the two buried the hatchet for good or at least turn their animosity into something positive for the audience?