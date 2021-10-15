Star Trek: George Takei Sets Phaser to Shun William Shatner's Flight

If there's anyone who has a unique perspective on Star Trek actor William Shatner's recent successful space flight onboard the New Shepard, it would be his co-star George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu. Appearing with the 90-year old Canadian actor for the better part of their Star Trek career since The Original Series run in 1966, the two have been infamously at friendly odds with one another. While they will appear at each other's events, the relationship has been more tenuous at best in public with the latest spat coming from the 84-year old actor at his former captain's expense.

George Takei's Shade to William Shatner's Star Trek

"He's boldly going where other people have gone before," Takei told Page Six as he spoke at the opening of "Thoughts of a Colored Man". "He's a guinea pig, 90 years old and it's important to find out what happens." The actor, who also co-starred with Shatner across multiple Star Trek-related projects including all six TOS films didn't mince words when it came to the value of Shatner's voyage. "So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he'll be a good specimen to study. Although he's not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he'll be a specimen that's unfit!"

Blue Origin documented the entire flight as Shatner was also joined by VP Mission and Flight Operations Audrey Powers and crewmembers Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries. Its founder and Amazon conglomerate Jeff Bezos, who invited the Boston Legal star, closed the hatch himself before the flight that took place on October 13. Originally, plans were to launch the previous day before weather conditions scrapped them. "I am so filled with emotion," Shatner told Bezos while describing the feeling of leaving Earth. "I am overwhelmed. I had no idea."