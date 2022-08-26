She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Key Art Spotlights Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky

Aside from yesterday's look at how a major easter egg could have an exceptionally profound impact on the MCU, we're still treading lightly when it comes to major spoilers for the second episode of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. But we can say this. No matter what you might think about Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/The Abomination, he's definitely deserving to be honored with this week's character profile key art poster- and that's exactly what he was, as you can see below:

And in the following tweet, Titania (Jameela Jamil) takes to the streets to show Jen how a real social influencer fights back:

And just in case you need a reminder about the two official trailers that were previously released (along with a series overview)… the first two episodes of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law currently streaming:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.