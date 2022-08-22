She-Hulk, Daredevil, Jessica Jones Make Interesting Disney+ Bedfellows

Okay, before we begin? We're just going to say upfront that this is one of those speculation articles that could either turn out to be a very cool confirmation of what a lot of folks have been talking about… or simply much ado about nothing. Now, we all know that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/ Daredevil will be appearing in Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so it would make perfect sense for She-Hulk to be listed as a "Suggested" series when you go to the Daredevil page on Disney+. But if that's the case, then why is She-Hulk listed as a "Suggested" series on the Jessica Jones streaming page? Because as you can see from the screencap below, that's where it is. Could this be the project that formally brings Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones into the MCU, as reported back in May of this year?

Keep in mind that there are also rumblings that Ritter may return in the Alaqua Cox-starring "Hawkeye" spinoff Echo (which also includes Cox as well as Vincent D'Onofrio's return as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin). Here's a look at what's on the streamer:

In the newest teaser for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we see that when it comes to being a superhero, "Size" really does matter…

And just in case you need a reminder about the two official trailers that were previously released (along with a series overview)… with the first episode of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law currently streaming:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.