She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Confirms Casting, Shares Fight Training Video

Last month, reports surfaced that Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, The Misery Index) had joined the cast of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s upcoming She-Hulk series in the role of supervillain Titania. At the time, reps for the studio or Jamil would neither confirm nor deny- but now? Well, let's just say Jamil's making it official in a very public way by first posting to TikTok and then Twitter a look at her fight choreography while confirming she had officially joined the series and the MCU. With Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" as inspiration, Jamil ended the video with a caption confirming what all the buzz was about: "Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!", along with #SheHulk and #AnythingIsPossibleKids (and a sweet trip down memory lane).

Jamil joins a cast that includes Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk and Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room and executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot and several additional episodes of the legal comedy. Now here's a look at Jamil's video announcement:

During a WandaVision media weekend press event for the studio's first live-action entry for the streaming service from earlier this year, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked what viewers' expectations should be when it comes to runtimes for the studio's upcoming slate- including She-Hulk. "Well, we're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes," Feige explained. "So, for instance, 'WandaVision' started that way and 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But 'She-Hulk,' for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. 'Loki,' 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes" (with Moon Knight set to fall in the six, 40-50 minute episode range, and no mention of runtimes for Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, or What If…?).

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.