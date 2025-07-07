Dear England: Jodie Whittaker Joins James Graham, BBC Football Drama

Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Dear England, jodie whittaker

Jodie Whittaker has joined the cast of James Graham's upcoming BBC adaptation of his award-winning football club play, Dear England.

The BBC has announced the starting line-up for playwright James Graham's new football drama Dear England, based on his hit National Theatre play about Gareth Southgate and the England men's football team. The four-part miniseries is now filming in the South of England, and the series will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in 2026. And guess what? Jodie Whittaker has joined the cast. Joseph Fiennes will reprise his Olivier Award-nominated role as Gareth Southgate. Graham is known for writing state-of-the-nation plays, and This is England uses football as a societal allegory.

With the worst team track record for penalties in the world when he takes over as manager, Gareth knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take England back to the promised land. The country that gave the world football has delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can't the England team win at their own game? Well, This is Dear England, after all.

Whittaker will play Pippa Grange, the England men's team psychologist, Jason Watkins will play former FA chairman Greg Dyke, and John Hodgkinson will reprise his stage role as former FA chairman Greg Clarke. Daniel Ryan will play Steve Holland, the former assistant manager of the England men's team. Sam Spruell will also star as fictional coach Mike Webster.

Adam Hugill, Josh Barrow, and screen newcomer Lewis Shepherd reprise their respective stage roles as Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford, and Dele Alli. Will Antenbring is Harry Kane, Edem-Ita Duke is Marcus Rashford, Francis Lovehall is Raheem Sterling, Abdul Sessay is Bukayo Saka, Jacob Greenway is Jude Bellingham, David Shields is Jordan Henderson, Hamish Frew is Eric Dier, Alfie Middlemiss is Phil Foden, Riess Fennell is Jadon Sancho, Daniel Quincy Annoh is Ollie Watkins, Bobby Schofield is Wayne Rooney, and newcomers Dom Rayner and Alexander Parsons are Cole Palmer and Jesse Lingard, respectively.

"Dear England": English Football History as Recent British History

Dear England is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of England's football teams, based on extensive research and interviews. The stage play premiered at the National Theatre to five-star reviews, winning an Olivier award for 'Best New Play' and a sell-out run in 2023. It returned to the National Theatre earlier this year before embarking on a national tour. Recent British history is told through the prism of recent Football history, and if you're unfamiliar with the sport, this is your chance to find out. This is the more intense real-life stuff behind Ted Lasso.

Writer and Executive Producer Graham said, "Bringing the national game to the National Theatre over two years ago was one of the most rewarding moments of my writing life. Getting to tell this inspiring story of Gareth's quiet revolution, and its themes of redemption, resilience, kindness, and compassion in sport. To kick off its journey on screen now, and on our national broadcaster, is a huge opportunity, and I'm so grateful to the world-class cast and creative team we've assembled."

Andy Harries, CEO of Left Bank Pictures, added, "This is a premier league creative team and alongside the brilliant original team of James Graham, Rupert Goold and Joseph Fiennes, we are over the moon to be reunited with Paul Whittington, who directed with such flair on 'The Crown.' Jodie is pitch perfect as psychologist Pippa Grange, and we are joined by a team of exciting actors joining the England squad. We are ready for kick off!"

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, shared, "We're so thrilled to announce such a fantastic cast for Dear England, and it has been a joy to witness the camaraderie within this top team as they start filming. With Joseph Fiennes and Jodie Whittaker leading the cast, Rupert Goold and Paul Whittington directing, and Left Bank Pictures producing, BBC viewers are in for a real treat."

Dear England will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One next year and, hopefully, on a US streamer later.