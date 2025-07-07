Posted in: BBC, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who/SDCC 2025: BBC Studios Bringing UNIT's Black Archive & More

BBC Studios opens the doors to UNIT's Black Archive (and more) during San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Here are the SDCC 2025 plans for Doctor Who...

First introduced during the Doctor Who 50th Anniversary special "The Day of the Doctor," BBC Studios is set to open the doors to UNIT's most-classified facility. That's right, folks attending this year's San Diego Comic-Con (July 24 to 27th) will have a chance to root through the files of the Black Archive in a fully immersive and interactive pop-up experience at The Harbor Club in the Gaslamp District (100 E Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101). Inside this classified facility, visitors will uncover hidden clues and alien artifacts linked to "The WHOniverse," including easter eggs from the upcoming spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea. Here's a look at what else you need to know about the big event later this month:

Open from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, 24th to Saturday, July 26th, and 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Sunday, July 27th, this immersive experience will invite fans to enrol in UNIT and receive their official Level 1 clearance badge to access the Black Archive. The exploration will feature iconic props from across the Doctor Who universe, including terrifying monsters such as a Dalek Mutant, Cybermen, and the Silence.

Every evening for two hours (6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, July 24th – July 26th), the Black Archive will transform into a thrilling mission where fans will assist the Doctor by uncovering hidden clues and secrets from within the Whoniverse. Those brave recruits who are able to complete the mission will be rewarded with an exclusive SDCC prize.

In addition to the immersive experience, attendees can scoop up some exclusive merch and grab a photo inside the Fifteenth Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) TARDIS. Also, attendees are invited to check out the "'Doctor Who' Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction" exhibition, which came to the US for the first time this year at Comic-Con Museum and features even more original props and costumes, along with a chance to explore the science behind Doctor Who.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!