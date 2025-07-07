Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Mandragora, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree, Primal Game Studio

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree Releases New Game+ Update

Article Summary Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree releases major Version 1.6 update, now live for players.

New Game+ mode debuts, bringing tougher enemies, new challenges, and added replay value to the game.

Update features three new weapons, improved combat and gliding mechanics, and rebalanced bosses.

Dozens of bug fixes and quality-of-life enhancements improve the Mandragora experience throughout.

Indie game developer Primal Game Studio and publisher Knights Peak dropped a new update this morning for Mandragora: Whispers Of The Witch Tree, adding a number of items, including New Game+. This update, officially called Version 1,6, will provide some cool additions and fixes, including a rebalancing of a boss and combat, a new approach to the gliding mechanic, three new weapons, and the already mentioned New Game+ that will offer yuou a chance to try the game from the start with new challenges and difficulty. We have more info below as the update is live.

Version 1.6

New Game Plus (NG+) – Infinitely replayable, this challenging new mode introduces empowered variants of enemies, equipment, weapons, and the ability to start NG+0 with a fully-equipped character.

– Infinitely replayable, this challenging new mode introduces empowered variants of enemies, equipment, weapons, and the ability to start NG+0 with a fully-equipped character. 3 New Weapons – New Game+ introduces new weapons: Aurora, Crimson Slicer, and Reignbreaker.

– New Game+ introduces new weapons: Aurora, Crimson Slicer, and Reignbreaker. Skills, Talents & Nodes – Players can now remove and return skill upgrades, talents, and nodes at the Witches' Altar. The ability to instantly learn talents and nodes has also been added.

– Players can now remove and return skill upgrades, talents, and nodes at the Witches' Altar. The ability to instantly learn talents and nodes has also been added. Gliding – The gliding mechanic has been improved, providing better activation timing and fewer accidental cancellations.

– The gliding mechanic has been improved, providing better activation timing and fewer accidental cancellations. Boss balance – Bosses such as Sleepwalker and the final boss have been optimized for clarity and fairness.

– Bosses such as Sleepwalker and the final boss have been optimized for clarity and fairness. Combat Balance – Changes to the activation of Nightshade's Shadowstep and Vanguard's Adrenaline abilities, as well as improvements to enemy hitboxes and the clarity of their movements.

Changes to the activation of Nightshade's Shadowstep and Vanguard's Adrenaline abilities, as well as improvements to enemy hitboxes and the clarity of their movements. Bug fixes – Dozens of crash and logic bugs have been fixed, including animation glitches, map inconsistencies, and talent malfunctions.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree

In Mandragora, mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters. People hide away behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance constructed by their leaders. Joy and delight are coveted jewels out of reach of the masses. This is not the world you were promised. Travel by night and take it back. Journey through a world in decline, slowly falling prey to the damaging effects of Entropy. Fight against vicious enemies, challenge unique, deadly bosses, meet new allies, enemies, and every shade in between, and make harsh moral choices. There are many paths worth taking. Choose yours.

