The Odyssey: Logan Marshall-Green To Replace Cosmo Jarvis

Due to scheduling conflicts, Cosmo Jarvis will be replaced by Logan Marshall-Green in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

The Odyssey boasts a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson.

Nolan returns to Universal for this epic adaptation, following the success and acclaim of Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey is set for a global theatrical release on July 17, 2026, with its first teaser trailer coming soon.

We just posted the other day about how the massive cast of The Odyssey meant that the production was keeping a lot of high-profile plates spinning. It was going to be a challenge just to make time for everyone to get on set to do their scenes, even if they only needed to be on set for a couple of days or weeks. All things considered, the fact that there haven't been more replacements in the cast is surprising, but Deadline got their hands on one this morning. Cosmo Jarvis joined the cast back in March, but because of his role in a biopic about Young Stalin, he's had to drop out, and he's been replaced by Logan Marshall-Green.

The first poster for Odyssey dropped last week, and the first teaser trailer is currently in theaters, but considering the number of leaked copies floating around, Universal will probably release it publicly sooner rather than later.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal For The Odyssey Makes Total Sense

At the beginning of October 2024, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards season. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Iddo Goldberg, John Leguizamo, and Michael Vlamis have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film was given a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026. On December 24, 2024, it was announced on X/Twitter that Nolan would be adapting the classic, The Odyssey: "Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the heyday of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

