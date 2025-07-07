Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Nyaight of the Living Cat

Nyaight of the Living Cat: Humanity is Doomed in This Meowpocalypse!

Imagine the zombie apocalypse, only instead of people turning into zombies, they're turning into cats and you get Nyaight of the Living Cat, a fluffy, furry, cute way for the world to end. It's a veritable CAT-astrophy for humanity, helpless in the face of rampaging moggies that only want to nuzzle and get scratched. "Meow" is the world coming to?!? We're here for the cat puns. Deal with it.

Nyaight of the Living Cat is, of course, a play on Night of the Living Dead. It's not trying to hide it. In Japan, cat's meows are characterised as "nyan", hence the title. A dwindling band of survivors is trying to flee Tokyo as the streets are overrun with cats. Cute, furry, capricious cats that only want to run up and jump on any human and rub against them and purr, but anyone who comes into physical contact with a cat becomes… a cat! Humans are losing the battle because the kitties are too damn cute! Each person who touches a cat joins their rants to infect more. And the humans are doomed by barely being able to resist the charm of cats.

The biggest joke in Nyaight of the Living Cat is the satire of Japan as a nation of polite cat lovers. They can't fight against the cats. They don't try to kick or shoot them. All of them are cat lovers who might have been infected by a virus to love cats and squee whenever a cat nuzzles them, which spells their doom. Every setpiece from zombie movies is in this series, played completely straight, but substituting cute cats instead of zombies makes them hilarious instead of frightening. If this were the US, they'd be shooting the cats on sight, but the Japanese consider that gauche and cruel, and spend more time trying to evade and avoid the cats. This may or may not be a spoof of pacifism, with everyone too enamoured and polite to fight. Besides, there are worse ways of getting taken out than turning into a cat and living like a cat. Cats have it made. This is how the world ends: not with a bang but a meow.

Nyaight of the Living Cat is streaming on Crunchyroll.

