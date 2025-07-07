Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: cgc, dan mora, sdcc

SDCC: CGC's Very First Variant Comic With A Krypto Dan Mora Cover

SDCC: CGC's very first variant comic of their own, Superman #680, with a Krypto Dan Mora cover, launching at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

CGC will have its very first CGC variant cover comic book available at this month's San Diego Comic-Con. It will be a new variant of the 2008 DC comic book Superman #80 by James Robinson, Jose Wilson Magalhaes and Renato Guedes that featured the 21st-century return of Krypto to the Superman comic books. And with a new cover by Justice League, Transformers and Absolute Power artist Dan Mora. Buyers can, if they wish, get their comic graded and slabbed there and then, by submitting to CGC directly at booths #901 and #4315 and qualifying for the new Krypto custom comic book label.

SUPERMAN #680

"Atlas," part 4! The grand finale of the Atlas epic finds Superman's foe seemingly victorious! With Superman down for the count, who can stand in the way of the city's supposed new ruler? Enter Krypto, (Super)man's best friend, who will do anything to protect his master. Don't miss Krypto at his most heroic, a worthy addition to the Superman Family – and a very good boy. Plus: A new, magical character settles in Metropolis, just when Superman needs him most. "Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®) is soaring into San Diego Comic-Con with an exclusive variant cover for Superman #680, available only at the CGC booths July 24-27, 2025. The striking cover by fan-favorite artist Dan Mora features Superman alongside his loyal canine companion Krypto, and will be available in limited quantities at the event."

This CGC-exclusive variant is limited to 3,000 copies and it will be available to anyone who makes a submission for grading at the CGC booths during SDCC (limit one comic per submitter at this show). These books are being distributed ungraded, but they can be submitted for CGC grading at the modern tier or higher, and will qualify for a special "one of 3,000" designation.

