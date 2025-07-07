Posted in: Games, Spike Chunsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Exnoa, Neilo Inc., Shuten Order

Shuten Order Releases New Gameplay Intro Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Shuten Order, as the developers show off the many, many, many aspects to the gameplay for this title

Article Summary Watch the new Shuten Order gameplay intro trailer, revealing its unique blend of genres and mechanics.

Shuten Order mixes action-adventure, stealth, puzzles, visual novel, and romance in a mysterious narrative.

Set in a world nearing its end, Shuten Order puts you in the role of a resurrected leader hunting their killer.

Investigate five suspects as Rei, facing high-stakes choices and a four-day time limit to uncover the truth.

Developer Neilo Inc., along with co-publishers Exnoa and Spike Chunsoft, dropped a new trailer this week for Shuten Order, showing off the game's opening intro. This is basically here to give you tidbits about how the gameplay will be in this title, as they have several different concepts happening at the same time. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a mesh of multiple genres in one title as you're getting elements of action-adventure, visual novel, stealth, puzzles, and romance, melded into a mysterious story about the possible the end of the world. Enjoy the video as the game is still on track to be released on September 5, 2025.

Shuten Order

"168 remaining until the end of the world…" Humanity is approaching its end. In a world steeped in despair and chaos, a strange religious organization called Shuten Order emerges, yearning for the end of humanity. The group rapidly gains followers, eventually forming a small nation state called Shuten. Tragedy strikes during the grand festival celebrating their nation's founding—the leader of the Shuten Order is murdered. Soon after, the protagonist awakens with no memory, greeted by two self-proclaimed "angels". They reveal a shocking truth: the protagonist is the murdered Founder, revived by divine power. However, the resurrection is incomplete—their memories are gone, and their life limited to a mere four days.

To survive, the protagonist must overcome "God's trial": identify and kill their murderer. With the clock ticking, the protagonist, given the alias Rei, dives into the tumultuous city as a detective. The suspects? Five ministers of the Shuten Order. There's no time to investigate them all. Choices must be made, and the pursuit of truth demands sacrifice. Who killed the Founder? For what reason? Can the mission be fulfilled before time runs out? Thus begins a high-stakes, four-day hunt for the truth.

