Rock Out with the Synergenex Transformers Macross7 Basara Prime

Hasbro has unveiled their latest Takara Tomy release with the Synergenex Transformers Macross7 Basara Prime

Article Summary Basara Prime fuses Transformers' Optimus Prime with Macross 7’s VF‑19 Valkyrie for a unique collectible

Features four converting modes: robot, GERWALK, fighter jet, and vehicle for dynamic display options

Trailer transforms into a stage complete with microphone, speaker, and Basara’s signature guitar

Priced at $199.99 and available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse, with release expected in June 2026

The Synergenex series' fusion of Transformers and Macross 7 gives fans Basara Prime: a mash-up of Optimus Prime with Basara Nekki's fiery VF‑19 Valkyrie. Macross 7 is a wild 1994 anime series and part of the long-running Macross franchise, which blends science fiction, giant robots, and music. Set decades after the original Super Dimension Fortress Macross series, the show follows a colonization fleet called Macross 7 that is led by heroes Maximilian Jenius and Miriya. They search for habitable planets, but the series introduces a wild twist as music is a weapon.

This new Transformers crossover is now ready to rock out with an impressive new Takara Tomy collaboration. Synergenex Basara Prime fuses Optimus Prime with Basara Nekki together for an ultimate creation that has four converting modes. Collectors can choose between robot mode, GERWALK mode, fighter jet mode, and even a vehicle mode. A trailer is included that converts into a stage with a microphone and a speaker with his guitar; he is at full rock and roll power. The Macross 7 x Transformers Basara Prime is priced at $199.99, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a June 2026 release.

Takara Tomy Synergenex Transformers Macross7 Basara Prime

"The Takara Tomy Synergenex Series Transformers Macross7 Basara Prime figure combines 2 fan-favorite properties into 1 premium converting figure. Convert between robot mode, GERWALK mode, fighter jet mode, and vehicle mode. Trailer can be attached in vehicle mode or converted into a stage for more figure display opportunities. Set includes attachable guitar and blaster accessories as well as 2 additional face plates to customize Basara Prime's expression. This Transformers Macross7 Basara Prime action figure for adults is highly articulated for display and features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco, original packaging, and Japanese language instructions."

TRANSFORMERS MEETS MACROSS7: This Synergenex Series Transformers Macross7 Basara Prime figure combines 2 iconic brands into one premium adult collectible

TRAILER CONVERTS TO STAGE: Trailer opens into stage with speakers and microphone for epic display options. Trailer can be attached to figure in vehicle mode

