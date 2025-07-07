Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

The Naked Bruce Wayne Reveals More In Absolute Batman #10 (Spoilers)

We've already had a glimpse of this month's upcoming Absolute Batman #10 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, with Bruce Wayne captured and held, naked, aside from bandages and possibly his socks, prone in a cell after a number of medical operations and looking a little worse for wear. Now we have some letters to join them for a comic that Scott Snyder says is "a huge issue for us. Easily the most brutal, physically and emotionally, for Bruce. With some big reveals, also. Like Absolute Batman #9, this one is likely to sell out, so please order today from your LCS." And we discover that, for Bruce Wayne, there is more than meets the eye.

And you can see some of the places where he would have had the explosives, poisons, and knives embedded or surgically inserted.

However, as for the large, spiked war club, the mind boggles. But it appears that they may have missed one. Just the one, mind…

Well, at least we know where the lockpick was kept. But even when every weapon is removed, there are still more items he can… utilise.

That's the brutal bit right? Or rather it is part of the brutal bit. Absolute Batman #10 goes further still…

Absolute Batman #10 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta will be published on the 16th of July. Absolute Batman #11 will follow in August with guest artist Clay Mann. And Jock is lined up for November to draw Absolute Batman #14. Presumably, at some point along DC Comics' publishing schedule, Bruce Wayne will find some more clothes to put on, as well as his socks.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #10

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BRUCE WAYNE TRAPPED IN ARK M! Bruce Wayne is trapped within the horrors of Ark M as his best friend Waylon Jones endures unimaginable tortures…but what awaits Batman is far more terrifying than anything either has faced…the true form of Bane is revealed. But it's how Bane plans to break Batman that will have you, our dear readers, bending over backward. $4.99 7/16/2025 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #11

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Clay Mann (CA) Nick Dragotta

Learn the origin of Bane! What drives the muscle-bound behemoth, and how did he arrive in Gotham? $4.99 8/13/2025 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #12

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BANE PRESSES THE ATTACK! Batman is at the mercy of the monstrous Bane. And though his body has seen better days, his mind and spirit are still strong. But how much longer can that withstand Bane's brutal onslaught? $4.99 9/10/2025

