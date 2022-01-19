She-Hulk Return "Totally Surprised" Tim Roth; Talks Kevin Feige Meet

While all of the talk right now is centered around the Oscar Isaac & Ethan Hawke-starring Moon Knight with the release of its official trailer, it's Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk that we're most looking forward to. One name that was announced as joining the series was Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as Emil Blonsky aka Abomination. It was a move that surprised many (including Roth) considering the actor hadn't played that role since 2008's Edward Norton-starring The Incredible Hulk. With 2022 being the year the Abomination makes a return via streaming (having already made a brief appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Roth explained during an interview with Uproxx how his return finally came about.

"Well, honestly, it totally surprised me. I went in to chat with Kevin Feige and he said, 'I've got an idea. Come in.' Really? Really? Because the original thing that I did, when I did that first 'Incredible Hulk' movie, was I just did it for my kids," Roth explained. Because back when he made "Hulk," there were no "grand MCU plans" and discussions of "multiverses" and "sacred timelines" were left to the comics. It was after the Robert Downey, Jr.-starring Iron Man became the game-changer that it was that Roth sees Marvel as finally figuring it all out. "That was when they figured it out. Figured out, 'Oh, that's how you do it.' And then they worked it out. Some of them better than others, whatever, but they worked it out. For me, Wolverine and very much Deadpool," Roth explained.

Roth continued, "So, it was just for my kids when they were little. Did that. So I was amazed when they came back around and said, 'How would you feel about…' And I went, 'Yeah. All right!' And we just shot it, I guess in the summer last year or whatever. I think that they're in post now doing it, so whenever. Bonus, I got to work with Mark Ruffalo. Awesome. Who I love. And I don't know if I'm allowed to say. Oh, I can say that. But this extraordinary woman, Tatiana." And when asked, "Who is She-Hulk?", Roth offered a short yet effective response/tease: "Incredible, that woman. So that was a blast. It was insane."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Incredible Hulk (2008) Official Trailer – Edward Norton, Liv Tyler Movie HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbqNb2PFKKA)

Thanks to the fine folks at Comedy Bang! Bang! World's Scott Hasn't Seen podcast, we have a few more details directly from Maslany on what viewers can expect:

Looks Like Maslany Will Get to Do Some Singing: When questioned if she would have the chance to stretch her vocal cords on the series, Maslany revealed that she would be covering "Fever" (Madonna and not Peggy Lee) as well as the Kermit the Frog classic "It Ain't Easy Being Green". That would definitely fit with the tone and vibe that the series is looking to go with, so here's hoping this isn't just a little false intel to distract the fans.

Maslany's She-Hulk: No "Practical", All Mo-Cap: When it comes to how She-Hulk is being brought to on-screen life, Maslany also clarified the back-n-forth over whether or not the hero would be brought to life via more practical and less expensive means (going with a live actor, post-production effects, camera angles, etc.) or the CG route. "It's all CG… I'm in mo-cap the whole time. I'm on platforms with mo-cap where I have a little head on the top of my head," Maslany explained.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) in an undisclosed role- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing & directing the pilot, and additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia.