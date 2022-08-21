She-Hulk Writer on "Blip" Not Being a Factor, Daredevil Suit Decision

With the release of the premiere episode, viewers are starting to get a sense of just how different of a show Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law truly is when compared to the rest of the MCU (check out Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth's review here). But as much as the series does an amazing job defining itself early on, let's be honest. It is an MCU series, which means folks are going to have "bigger picture" questions. In a recent interview with Lifehacker Australia, series head writer Jessica Gao addressed two of those topics. Though taking place after Avengers: Endgame, Gao explains why the series didn't address the five-year "Blip" that Thanos caused beyond a basic reference. Following that, Gao reveals the one aspect of Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock/ Daredevil that Marvel Studios kept control over.

"So many shows and movies in the MCU have already kind of covered that and, you know, it's been talked about a lot that it just felt like, ok, so many people have already covered that territory that we've accepted it. We live in a world where that's already happened, and people have already moved on," Gao explained in regards to the "Blip" not being a factor in the series. And while Gao has repeatedly said how surprised they were to be able to have Cox come aboard to project, there was one aspect of his return that they couldn't touch. "The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like," Gao revealed. In the newest teaser, we see that when it comes to being a superhero, "Size" really does matter…

And just in case you need a reminder about the two official trailers that were previously released (along with a series overview)… with the first episode of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law currently streaming:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.