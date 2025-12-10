Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country: We've Got a Sneak Peek at S01E08: "Death & Taxes"

Check out a sneak peek and trailer for this week's episode of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, S01E08: "Death & Taxes."

As we inch closer to the final episodes before the midseason holiday break, we're stepping up our previews for the debut season of CBS's recently renewed, Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country. In S01E08: "Death & Taxes," a violent robbery could upend the cannabis business, while Mickey (Baccarin) and her stepsister Sharon (Fire Country's Diane Farr) grab something to eat. We have a strange feeling that some pretty weighty topics will end up on the menu. With our official updated preview set to drop on Friday, we've added a trailer and a sneak peek at this week's episode (along with an early look at Dec. 19th's S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1").

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episodes 8 & 9 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 8 "Death & Taxes" – As cannabis growers in Edgewater scramble to pay their taxes in cash, a violent robbery leaves a man in critical condition and exposes the vulnerability of the legal cannabis trade. Meanwhile, Mickey navigates a tense meal with her stepsister, Sharon ("Fire Country" star Diane Farr). Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Mark Bruner.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 9 "Crucible, Part 1" – After a father and son flee a secluded ranch run by one of Edgewater's most powerful families, Mickey investigates disturbing allegations of abuse and uncovers dangerous secrets, which leads to a tense standoff and confrontation. Directed by Gonzalo Amat and written by Seth Harrington.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

