Sherlock Holmes Series Universe Being Eyed by HBO Max, Team Downey

It would appear that HBO Max, Warner Bros., and Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey are looking to get back into the "shared universe" game, but this is more about smoking pipes and magnifying glasses and less about spandex. Reports are that plans are underway for a film-TV shared universe built around the Sherlock Holmes film franchise that stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. There are reportedly two potential spinoffs in play that would focus on a different character (with the characters having not been introduced prior), with Downey Jr., Downey, and Team Downey's Amanda Burrell executive producing alongside Wigram Productions' Lionel Wigram (who produced the two "Sherlock Holmes" films). But here's the hitch. While both Downey Jr. and third film director Dexter Fletcher are committed to moving forward with the film, that third film currently doesn't have a release window. So what ends up happening with the series side of the shared universe will come down to how things go with the third film.

Released in 2009, the first Sherlock Holmes film starred Downey, Jr., Law, Rachel McAdams, and Mark Strong, and was directed by Guy Ritchie from a screenplay from Michael Robert Johnson, Anthony Peckham, and Simon Kinberg. Then in 2011, the sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows hit screens, once again directed by Ritchie from a screenplay by Michele Mulroney and Kieran Mulroney and featuring Stephen Fry and Jared Harris.