Sherlock: Mark Gatiss Mycroft Returns; Gatiss, Moffat Set Anniv Q&A

Sherlock fans are finding it hard to believe that it's been a decade already. What's that? Oh no, it hasn't been ten years since Series 3 ended and there was any talk of a fourth- it just feels that way. No, we're talking about July 25, 2020: the day that Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss' Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman-starring take on Sherlock first entered our television lives. To mark the occasion (which also happens to fall nicely in the middle of Comic-Con@Home), fans have been taking to social media with #10YearsOfSherlock to show that their candles are still burning for the series.

Well, Gatiss for one wasn't ready to let the fans have all the fun, putting back on the role of Sherlock's older brother Mycroft Holmes for a new video commemorating the day. "It has come to my attention that it is ten years since a highly fictionalized account of my brother's adventures was brought to the screen. This was a mistake," Gatiss' Mycroft states to the viewers (from his socially-distant "paradise"). "Detection is or should be an exact science, and should be treated with the same cold and unemotional manner. These programs have attempted to tinge it with romanticism, which has rather the same effect as if one were to work a love story or an elopement into the fifth proposition of Euclid. However, in their defense, the one who plays me is very handsome."

Just before dismissing us for something we're sure is righteously academic and intellectual, Mycroft offered us this final aside. "Some of us have re-read Proust during lockdown or learnt another three languages, but if you choose to vegetate on the sofa watching the television, that is entirely your concern." It goes without saying that the transcript doesn't do the video justice- thankfully you can check out the video (from Chinese streaming website Youku) for yourselves below:

A Sherlock's 10th anniversary gift.@Markgatiss recorded a video for Youku's (a Chinese website) fans. (Source: https://t.co/Jh2zH4FA5M) pic.twitter.com/rQpHNSV2EQ — BBC Sherlock Turkey #AStrangeMeeting (@bbcsherlocktr) July 25, 2020

But the celebration doesn't stop there. Gatiss and Moffat will also be selecting 10 questions tweeted by Sherlock fans that the duo will answer via video and (fingers crossed) post online later today. While we ponder what the biggest question is that fans might have right now (cough-cough*seriesfour*cough-cough), check out Gatiss' tweet below announcing the unexpected Q&A.

Hello! In honour of the 10th anniversary of #Sherlock, Steven and I will answer a chosen 10 questions generated by this tweet, and we'll put up our answers here later (hopefully!) in video form. The Game is (briefly) on! — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) July 25, 2020