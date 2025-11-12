Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: shogun

Shōgun Season 2 Writers, Directors & New/Returning Cast Announced

Here's a rundown of the writers, directors, and new & returning cast members on tap for the second season of FX Networks' Shogun.

Earlier this year, FX Networks officially announced that series co-creators, executive producers, and writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' Emmy Award-winning, critically acclaimed series Shōgun would be back for a second season. With production set to get underway in Vancouver in January 2026, we learned that the second season will be set "ten years after the events of the first season" and will "continue the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined." Now, we're getting a rundown of who's returning to the cast, who's joining the cast, and who's on tap to write and direct.

Returning Season 2 Cast Members: Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Fumi Nikaidô, Shinnosuke Abe, Hiroto Kanai, Yoriko Dôguchi, Tommy Bastow, Yuko Miyamoto, Eita Okuno, and Yuka Kouri.

New Season 2 Cast Members: Asami Kizukawa as Aya, Masataka Kubota as Hyūga, Sho Kaneta as Hidenobu, Takaaki Enoki as Lord Ito, and Jun Kunimura as Gōda.

Season 2 Directors: Marks, Hiromi Kamata (Season 1, Episode 6 "Ladies of the Willow World"), Takeshi Fukunaga (Season 1, Episode 7, "A Stick of Time"), Anthony Byrne, and Kate Herron have been tapped to direct the second season.

Season 2 Writers: Kondo, Marks, Shannon Goss, Matt Lambert, Maegan Houang, Emily Yoshida, Caillin Puente, and Sofie Somoroff have been tapped to write the season.

Shōgun Season 2: A Look Back at Previous Updates

"We're coming out of the writers' room now. We're also done with the 10 episodes, and we have our finale now. That's allowing us to start figuring out how we're going to shoot this. But we're very excited about the plan," Marks shared at the Critics Choice Awards back in February of this year, offering a look at where things stand behind the scenes. "I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope, people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two. So, we'll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we're really excited about it, especially for [Hiroyuki Sanada]."

During the SAG Awards red carpet later that month, Sanada offered an update on where things stood, including an interesting note about how the award show might be the last time he sees everyone from the show before Season 2 filming begins. While a filming start hadn't been announced at that point, Sanada revealed that he's read "a few pages" of the scripts so far. From there, Sanada noted that the writers have a "great idea" for the second season, teasing that viewers will have a "good surprise" waiting for them. In terms of being able to film at least part of Season 2 in Japan, Sanada added that they are not sure yet, but they are "researching" and working on "finding the possibilities."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!