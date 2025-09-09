Posted in: FX, Hulu, Movies, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Sigourney Weaver Gives "Profound" Alien: Earth Series High Marks

Sigourney Weaver had nothing but love for what she's seen so far of FX and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth.

Heading into the sixth episode of the season, it would be safe to say that the first season of FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth has been a huge hit with viewers and critics alike. Even more impressive is how it's won over the "Alien" franchise fanbase without once sacrificing its storyline for the sake of fan-servicing. But when you're someone who created a series set within a major franchise's universe, getting praise from the icons who helped make that franchise what it is today is always extra special. That's how Hawley, Chandler, and a whole lot of others should be feeling after Sigourney Weaver (Ripley, as if we needed to tell you that) offered some immense praise for the series.

"I'm really enjoying it. What I admire about it is the scope is so much more profound than just an 'Alien' movie. It's about our world and what's dominating the world in 100 years, and to me it's right on," Weaver shared with PEOPLE while discussing her film Dust Bunny, noting the new monsters in the series and "the new [hybrid] creatures based on children" as standouts. "All these things are so remarkable, and they're just building and building and building," Weaver added. "The monsters that he's also bringing in are just terrifying. It's like, we don't have enough problems with the alien, we need 50 more. I can't believe I'm watching TV."

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The FX and Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

