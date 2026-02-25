Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice Teaser: Netflix Previews Latest Series Adaptation

Netflix released a teaser trailer for its new streaming series adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, starring Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden.

Article Summary Netflix unveils the first teaser for a bold new Pride and Prejudice series starring Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden

Dolly Alderton and Euros Lyn team up to deliver a faithful, romantic, and witty adaptation for a new generation

The six-part series promises to capture the timeless love story and incisive social commentary of Austen’s novel

Pride and Prejudice remains the ultimate romantic comedy, with a diverse, accomplished cast and modern vision

It is a truth universally acknowledged that each generation deserves its own adaptation of Jane Austen's classic Pride and Prejudice, each new entry often mushier than the last. Bestselling author and screenwriter Dolly Alderton and director Euros Lyn, who has directed episodes of Doctor Who and Netflix' hit Heartstopper, helm a new six-part series that will premiere in 2026. Yearn for Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden from Slow Horses, in character as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy in the teaser. At Longbourn, you will also find Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly, and Louis Partridge.

Why is it time for a new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice?

Austen's novels have captivated readers for more than two centuries, but Pride and Prejudice endures as the most widely read, remaining ever-relevant and entertaining in the zeitgeist. With its incisive social commentary and indelible love story, it's not only inspired multiple adaptations but has defined the romance genre. It created the archetypal romantic comedy plot: Girls meets Guy, they hate each other, discover they misunderstood each other, fall in love.

"Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story, and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it," Alderton said, who won the National Book Award for her debut Everything I Know About Love in 2018, tells Netflix. "Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. The book is a gift to adapt — packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm. In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship, and society, while aspiring to Austen's delightfully observational voice. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favorite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy."

The Most Faithful Adaptation of the Book since the 1970s BBC Version

Alderton and Lyn's take hews closely to the original text, reuniting existing fans with the timeless 1813 novel, while also introducing a new generation to Austen. "Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," says Corrin, who starred in a dreamy adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's Lady Chatterley's Lover in 2022. "To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly's phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can't wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again."

Alderton and Lyn executive produce the series alongside Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, with Corrin earning their first executive producer credit as well. Lisa Osborne (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light) produces.

"We are delighted to be sharing this beloved British classic with our global audience. Pride and Prejudice is the ultimate romantic comedy," Netflix executive Mona Qureshi said when the project was first announced. "Dolly's fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, mean she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear. The caliber of a cast led by Emma, Jack, and Olivia is a testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands with Euros Lyn and the team at Lookout Point at the helm."

Pride and Prejudice will premiere on Netflix later in 2026.

