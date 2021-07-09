SilverHawks Revival Series In Development with The Nacelle Company

SilverHawks fans, sing it out loud with me: Wings of silver, nerves of steel! Announced today, The Nacelle Company, the team behind Disney+'s Behind The Attraction, Netflix's The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, and Down To Earth with Zac Efron will bring the classic 80's property back to life in a new animated series. They are teaming with Super7, who now owns the SilverHawks IP, to bring us a new version of the metal-clad heroes sometime soon. The deal was reported on by Deadline.

Great, SilverHawks. Now Add Thundercats & Tigersharks

"SilverHawks is a beloved franchise that has been overlooked for far too long," said Brian Flynn, Founder and Owner of Super7. "We are super excited to be working with Nacelle to bring SilverHawks back into the limelight for the die-hard fans as well as a new generation of fans to experience the magic of SilverHawks for the first time." Added Nacelle Company's Brian Volk-Weiss: "When I spoke with Brian Flynn the first time, I was like the character Yes-Man! "Yessss, just tell me where to sign!" said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company.

This comes months after Super7 announced the acquisition of the brand, and the announcement last month of their long-rumored and requested Silverhawks Ultimates line of figures. Basically, this is the most attention ever paid to the property, and that pretty much includes when it originally aired its 65 episodes in the 80's. Always more fondly remembered for the toy line than the show, the Thundercats spin-off now has a chance to get the kind of update and mythology that fans could have only dreamed of. The sky really is the limit here, now Super7 just has to add Tigersharks to the mix and really make this a dream come true. Expect much more coverage of this obe as it unfolds.

