Skull Island: Netflix Releases Teaser for Next Monsterverse Chapter

Okay, so here's how the timeline on this has gone. Back in January 2021, a new chapter in Legendary's "Monsterverse" franchise was announced. A little over a year later, in June 2022, an official preview image was released offering fans a clue to what they can expect from Skull Island. The thrilling animated adventure series follows shipwrecked survivors desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth – a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong. Executive producers for the animated series are Brian Duffield (Underwater, The Babysitter), who will also pens the series, and Jacob Robinson, under his company Tractor Pants. Stemming from Legendary Television, the series sees Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Blood of Zeus) handling the animation. Now, nearly a year after that preview image dropped, we have a teaser for the upcoming streaming series ahead of its June 22nd debut.

Here's a look at the teaser for Netflix's Skull Island, set to hit screens next month – followed by a look at what we know about Apple TV+'s chapter of the "Monsterverse":

Welcome back to HIS island. The next chapter of the Monsterverse begins when Skull Island premieres June 22. pic.twitter.com/nnhOpA7LTn — Netflix (@netflix) May 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Beyond Skull Island… A Look at Apple TV+'s Godzilla and the Titans

With Matt Shakman (WandaVision, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Boys) on board to direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer, Chris Black and Matt Fraction's upcoming Godzilla and the Titans (Monsterverse) live-action series stars Anna Sawai (Pachinko, F9), Ren Watabe (461 Days of Bento), Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud, The Young Wife), Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown, The Morning Show), Elisa Lasowski (Versailles), legendary actor Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Mari Yamamoto (Pachinko, Kate), and Anders Holm (Workaholics).

After the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking truth that monsters are real, the streaming series is set to explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. And it's Monarch that the subject of the following posted teaser image that was shared on Legendary's Instagram account (and shared on Apple TV+'s Instagram Stories). The image appears to show a bunch of Monarch-related files, photographs, etc., doing an excellent job of playing up the show's overarching conspiracy aspect:

Sawai's Cate is a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor who travels to Japan to settle family affairs but instead uncovers a family secret. Tired of running from her problems, she is determined to find answers. Watabe's Kentaro is an intelligent, creative, and curious young man who has yet to find his own path. He will embark on a quest to learn more about his revered yet mysterious father and discover his own talents in the process. Clemons' May is an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior that she uses to protect herself as well as others. Whether it be deciphering a code or finding the loophole, she is always three steps ahead of everyone around her. Tippett's Tim is an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure. His overconfidence gets him in trouble in the field, but he is determined not to fail his organization. Lasowski's Duvall is an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills. She also possesses a wry sense of humor, which she uses to guide her less field-oriented colleague.

The still-officially-untitled project will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creator Chris Black (who will also serve as showrunner) and Matt Fraction, along with Safehouse Pictures' Joby Harold & Tory Tunnell and Toho Co. Ltd. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce for Toho (the owner of the Godzilla character who has licensed the rights to use for the series).

