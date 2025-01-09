Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: hacks, jean smart

Smart: Ditch TV Awards Shows, Donate to Fire Victims, First Responders

Jean Smart (Max's Hacks) is urging networks to ditch televising awards shows and donate that money to first responders and victims.

As destructive weather and wildfires continue to plague the Southern California area, a number of events and programs have been either rescheduled or canceled due to concerns for direct safety and evacuation orders and out of an abundance of caution. In terms of the ongoing awards season, a number of changes continue to be made in terms of voting, nominations, and/or ceremonies for the Academy Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, WGA Awards, and many others. When it comes to those awards shows that are set to be televised (like Netflix with the SAG Awards and E! & Peacock with the Critics Choice Awards), Emmy Award-winning actress Jean Smart (Max's Hacks, HBO's Watchmen) has an idea that she wants the networks and streamers to consider. Taking to social media, Smart urged those airing awards shows to "seriously consider" ditching the broadcasts/streams and donate the revenue generated during "Hollywood's season of celebration" to charities created to benefit first responders and victims of the wildfires.

Here's a look at Smart's social media post that went live on Wednesday night, followed by the full text of the message sent:

"Attention! With ALL due respect, during Hollywood's season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to victims of the fires and the firefighters," Smart wrote in a text image that was posted on Instagram overnight. On Sunday night, Smart took home the award for Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series for Hacks during CBS's 82nd Annual Golden Globes that were held this past Sunday night – her third time nominated for the Max series and her second win.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!