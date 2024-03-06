Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, season 2, smiling friends

Smiling Friends, Clay Animator Lee Hardcastle Team on Adult Swim Promo

Here's British clay animator Lee Hardcastle's Adult Swim promo featuring Charlie & Pim from Michael Cusack's & Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends.

Okay, we will readily admit that we got our hopes up when it came to New Year's Eve and getting some intel on when the second season of Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) & Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends will finally drop. But we are patient folk – especially when we get treated to a creative Adult Swim promo starring Charlie & Pim, where we see what can happen when you trust a penguin a little too much. What sets this one apart is that it was created by famed British clay animator Lee Hardcastle (The ABCs of Death, Rick and Morty: Summer's Sleepover), so you know it's going to be something uniquely special…

Here's a look at the promo that was released earlier today, offering us the newest Smiling Friends content so far this year – as our radars stay tuned for any news on the second season:

And here's a look back at Adult Swim's personalized "ball drop" from New Year's Eve, ahead of the Smiling Friends marathon (but no news on the second season – as much as we were hoping otherwise):

October's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2023 brought fans an update on how things were looking with the second season. Along with a confirmation that 2024 will bring Season 2, viewers can expect a wide range of visuals coming their way – from 2D & 3D to stop-motion & live-action. In addition, they can look forward to the return of none other than Ulysses Walter Frog – otherwise known as "Mr. Frog" from The Mr. Frog Show.

And since we have you here – and in case you might've missed it – here's a look back at what we humbly consider to be the funniest moment (a two-part moment, technically) from the first season – S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back." And just to be clear, Charlie gave Jeremy more than enough warning. What happened was all on him – we've got Charlie's back. Following that, we have a look back at the series overview and official trailer:

"Smiling Friends" follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The company consists of cynical Charlie and star employee Pim, each tasked with out-calls to cheer people up. There's also meticulous Allan who keeps things in order, mysterious Glep, and the unpredictable billionaire Boss who founded the company.

