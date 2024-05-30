Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, max, preview, season 2, smiling friends
Smiling Friends S02E05 Preview: Things Go From Psychotic to Awkward
Things go from psychotic to awkward for Charlie & Pim in a clip from Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends S02E05: "Brother's Egg."
Yesterday, it was all about what a great month Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends has been having – with the second season underway, the Adult Swim animated series announced to have a major role during Warner Bros. Discovery's presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June, and being the top-watched show on Max on Wednesday. Now, we have a chance to pass along a preview of what's still to come – with "Brother's Egg" set to hit screens this Sunday night. In the clip below, Charlie and Pim think they know what they need to help Doctor Psychotic with – and then they meet the good doctor's roommate…
Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 5 "Brother's Egg": After some of the Boss's usual tomfoolery, Pim and Charlie are tasked with helping a mad scientist with an egg dilemma. Here's a look at the promo trailer for the episode, followed by the sneak preview that was released earlier today:
Adult Swim Goes "Smiling Friends" for April Fool's Day
Here's a look back at the puppet versions of the episodes – individually and as a compilation – followed by a look back at our live April Fool's Day coverage of Adult Swim's special broadcast:
Here's a look at the first "remixed" episode of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:
And yes, the show's creators are checking out what's going on and checking in on social media:
And now, we have a multimedia take on S01E03: "Shrimp's Odyssey" (directed by Georgia Kriss and written by Jakub Zieba):
Meanwhile, let's check in with Cusack and Hadel…
Next up, we have a new take on what might be our favorite episode in a lineup of great episodes, S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" (directed by Bob Dorian (uncredited) and written by David Hootselle) – with the following clip including the great moment when Charlie chops that demon in the throat (Charlie did warn him):
Meanwhile, the show's creators continue to make their social media presence known…
What's that you said? You thought you weren't going to get some really new adventures? Well, that's where you would be wrong – with Pim & Alan teaming up to help a video game character who Pim has been fanboying over for years. Meanwhile, Charlie finds himself handcuffed by the Smiling Friends policy of doing anything to make the client smile – and it gets bad. We won't spoil it other than to say that Charlie loses his nose, and Mr. Boss goes a little mad…
Here's a clip from the new episode that aired tonight:
After getting the Season 2 date reveal bumper, we were treated to a look at this from earlier in the week – some really great work:
And Cusack & Hadel are looking forward to seeing all of you this May – and hope you enjoyed the season's first episode: