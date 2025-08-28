Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Smiling Friends Season 3, Haha, You Clowns Set for October Premieres

Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends Season 3 premieres October 5th, while Joe Cappa's Haha, You Clowns debuts on October 19th.

Article Summary Smiling Friends Season 3 premieres October 5th on Adult Swim, streaming next day on HBO Max.

New animated series Haha, You Clowns debuts October 19th, also airing Sunday nights on Adult Swim.

Smiling Friends returns with wild adventures involving spirit gems, Mr. Frog, and an epic showdown.

Creators Cusack and Hadel promise the show will avoid serialization and stay focused on comedy.

We've got a double dose of Adult Swim goodness to pass along, with Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends set to return for a third season on Sunday, October 5th, at 11:30 pm ET/PT. But wait, there's more! Another upcoming animated series that's been on our radar, Joe Cappa's Haha, You Clowns, will hit screens beginning on Sunday, October 19th, at 11:45 pm ET/PT. New episodes of both quarter-hour adult animated series will be available to stream the following day on HBO Max. Here's a look at the preview images released and official series/season overviews:

Season Three of Smiling Friends finds Pim, Charlie, Flint, and the whole gang going absolutely bonkers once again, diving headfirst into their ultimate quest to spread joy upon the land. We'll see a bunch of unexpected stuff here, such as Mr. Frog running full speed at the camera, the team finally collecting all the spirit gems they need, and a totally epic showdown spectacle with an Ancient Witch of some sort. AHHHHH!!!!

Created by Joe Cappa, Haha, You Clowns is an unexpected new series from Adult Swim that celebrates wholesome family programming. Join the Campbell boys, three doting teenagers and their tenderhearted dad, as they live, laugh, and love their way into your living rooms. They're big dudes with big feelings who are learning to navigate life in the wake of their mother's death, sensing her presence in everyday adventures.

Smiling Friends Offers Up Some Smiling Shorts

In the second "Smiling Shorts," it's another job well done for Charlie and Pim, and Roy Dismey (Hmmm…) really appreciates them helping him get his smile back. But as you're about to see, there might be another reason why Roy's smiling. Here's a look at the latest "Smiling Shorts," followed by a look back at the first episode and more:

In the first "Smiling Shorts" from earlier this summer, Charlie tries his best not to hurt Pim's feelings over Pim's irreversible surgery. Does it go well? No. No, it does not…

Smiling Friends Creators Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

During Adult Swim's presentation at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Hadel and Cusack addressed whether viewers should expect the series to take on darker and/or more serious themes during future seasons – similar to what we've seen from other animated series that have those "special" episodes.

"A lot of comedy shows, like you say, tend to get serious," Hadel shared in response to a question from an attendee. "I don't think Charlie and Pim could cry, and anybody would care. It would just be annoying. So it would probably end before it gets to that point." Hadel continued, "This show is hopefully kind of an escape. We always think about when we worked minimum-wage jobs; we would get home and just want to watch YouTube cartoons and South Park and [It's] Always Sunny [in Philadelphia]. There's something nice about being a little comedy thing, and that's it."

And there it is! Are we surprised? No – but being a diehard fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I know that we don't always tend to go public a lot with our love for the greatest sitcom to ever grace a television screen. So when one of us does, it's nice to see – and when it's two talented folks like Cusack and Hadel, even more so.

"Something like 'South Park,' when I saw that episode when Stan gets depressed, I loved that because Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone] are so great at that when they get serious. I just think we like keeping a continuous tone with 'Smiling Friends,' where you can tune in in any season. You don't really know where you are," Cusack added. And for those of you wondering when the season-long serialized storylines are going to kick in, Hadel makes it clear that fans shouldn't be holding their collective breath for them anytime soon. "I don't think we'll ever do serialization. It's supposed to just be popcorn. It's McDonald's of TV,' Hadel explained.

