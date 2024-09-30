Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, the office

SNL 50: Andy Samberg Was Worried The Office Was Mocking "Lazy Sunday"

SNL alum Andy Samberg was initially worried that The Office was making fun of The Lonely Island's hit "Lazy Sunday" short.

To say the SNL 50 premiere was full of surprises during its premiere would be an understatement, particularly the much-anticipated cold opening that featured the return of alum Maya Rudolph, reprising her role as "Cool Aunt" and now, Democratic presidential hopeful Vice President Kamala Harris. Before the season 50 premiere, there was much speculation on who would play Harris's running mate, Tim Walz, and former president (and convicted felon) Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance. Fans got their answer as actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan stepped up to play the Minnesota governor while cast member Bowen Yang played Vance. Some additional surprises emerged with SNL alums Dana Carvey, playing current President Joe Biden, and Andy Samberg, playing second gentleman Doug Emhoff. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star took to the podcast The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers to speak on how it felt to be on the other end of the parody with SNL alum, writer, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Mike Schur doing a version of The Lonely Island's Lazy Sunday with Lazy Scranton featuring stars Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson for NBC's The Office.

SNL: Andy Samberg on Mike Schur's The Office/"Lazy Scranton"

The Lonely Island consists of the trio of Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer during their time as writers on SNL with Samberg being the only featured cast member among them. The group's second short, "Lazy Sunday," with Samberg and cast member Chris Parnell, became a viral sensation, garnering enough success to produce a sequel.

"I very distinctly remember it, and I remember having to go through the feelings of, like, 'Are they making fun of it? Or are they making fun of people doing their version of it?'" Samberg recalled. "And slowly coming to realize that Mike [Schur] was our friend and liked what we were making and stuff and being like, 'Oh, I see.'" While "Lazy Sunday" covered Samberg and Parnell's lives relaxing on their day off getting cupcakes and watching The Chronicles of Narnia film franchise together, The Office season three episode "The Merger" sees Michael (Carell) and Dwight (Wilson) don beanies to break down what life is like in "Scranton…the Electric City!" For more, including their banter about whether it's a parody or homage, you can check out the podcast below, along with the original SNL shorts and The Office version.

