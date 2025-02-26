Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Midweek Sketch: Shane Gillis Witnesses The SNL50 Hangover

Before this weekend's show, host Shane Gillis checked out Studio 8H - with the SNL team still suffering from all of that SNL50 celebrating.

After some serious celebrating, NBC's Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with Shane Gillis (Netflix's Tires) hosting and Tate McRae as the musical guest (with Lady Gaga stepping up to do double duty as both host and musical guest on March 18th). That means that it's time for our midweek sketch – with Gillis making his way through Studio 8H, which is clearly still suffering the fallout from the 50th anniversary. Making that case are Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Ashley Padilla, Mikey Day, and Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy) – but decide for yourselves by checking out the promo above.

SNL Went "360" for 50th Anniversary

Now, here's something very cool – a very "well-rounded" way of looking back at SNL50: The Anniversary Special. The following clips from the big anniversary event give you a chance to check out three key segments from a 360-degree perspective. That means when you check out Steve Martin, Martin Short, and John Mulaney during the opening monologue, you can "move" the video around to get a look at what was going on all around the studio. In addition, we have a look at the "Debbie Downer: Bar" with Rachel Dratch, Jimmy Fallon, Ayo Edebiri, Drew Barrymore, and Robert De Niro, and "Weekend Update" with Colin Jost and Michael Che:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!