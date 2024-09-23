Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Please Don't Destroy Has a Pigeon Squatters Problem (VIDEO)

Did SNL sublease out their office to pigeons and not tell Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall and John Higgins before they returned?

Leave it to Please Don't Destroy (Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins) to offer us some unexpected SNL humor before NBC's Saturday Night Live kicks off its milestone 50th season this weekend. In their defense, it wasn't something that had exactly been planned by them, either. No, this came courtesy of some pigeons who found their way into the trio's office windows – and let's just say that they tried making it their own. Though the clip below starts off innocent enough (Marshall even shared how they were "excited for a great season, feeling really good"), it isn't long before the pigeon squatters were exposed – to the tune of Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life." We don't want to spoil what you're about to see, but let's just say that… just when you think they're gone… Also, while there may be some debate as to whether or not the pigeons being there is a good sign or an ominous omen, I think we can all agree that there's not a whole lot of "good luck" in having to have pigeon poop cleaned from your office sofa…

Here's a look at Mashall and Higgins (along with NBC Security) fighting the good fight to reclaim their office:

This weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live kicks off its milestone 50th season with the first of four new shows in a row – and five new shows during the first six weeks. Here's who's on tap (host/musical guest): Sept. 28th: Jean Smart / Jelly Roll; Oct. 5th: Nate Bargatze / Coldplay; Oct. 12th: Ariana Grande / Stevie Nicks; Oct. 19th: Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish; Nov. 2nd: John Mulaney / Chappell Roan. The SNL 50 cast sees Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline on board as new featured players – with Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker promoted to the main cast. Unfortunately, we also learned that Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast would not be returning -with good vibes going out to all three for healthy, successful personal and professional lives.

