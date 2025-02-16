Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Tom Hanks Helps SNL Put to Rest It's Problematic Past

SNL 50: Tom Hanks introduced a special "In Memoriam" where SNL put to rest a lot of the sketches and characters that did NOT age well.

If there's one thing about NBC's Saturday Night Live and its SNL50: The Anniversary Special that's caught our attention, it was SNL's willingness to own up to some of its past "sins." For example, the "Black Jeopardy!" sketch called out SNL brutal track record when it comes to hiring writers and cast members of color. That also meant addressing the characters and sketch ideas that didn't age well at all, for a wide variety of reasons – none of them good. Tom Hanks introduced the segment as if it was going to be an "In Memoriam" segment honoring members of the SNL family who've passed away over the year, only to quickly hit us with a major pivot.

"As we celebrate the achievements of the past 50 years, we must also take a moment to honor those who we've lost. Countless members of the SNL family taken from us too soon," Hanks began. "I'm talking, of course, about SNL characters and sketches that have aged horribly. But even though these characters, accents, and … let's just call them 'ethnic' wigs were unquestionably in poor taste, you all laughed at them. So if anyone should be canceled, shouldn't it be you, the audience? Something to think about. Anyway, we now present to you this in memorial." Some of the subsection titles in the video that followed included "Ethnic Stereotypes," "Sexual Harassment," "Didn't Air as Long Ago as You Think," "Problematic Guests (with O. J. Simpson, Robert Blake, R. Kelly, and Diddy) – and even titles like "Woah," "Yikes," "Maybe This is OK? Not Sure," and many more.

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 101 wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). It has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!